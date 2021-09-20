Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $134,560.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

