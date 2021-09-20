Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $23,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $29,006,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

