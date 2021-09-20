Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells 174,998 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.