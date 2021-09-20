Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $940,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OCGN opened at $7.93 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

