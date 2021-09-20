Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth A. Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00.

NXPI traded down $6.55 on Monday, hitting $202.78. 2,959,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.