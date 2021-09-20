Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $77,175.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

