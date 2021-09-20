Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $778,425.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $613.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.61 and a 200 day moving average of $501.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.