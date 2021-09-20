Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells $55,250.00 in Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.23 on Monday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in eGain by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

