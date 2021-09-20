Insider Selling: Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider James Andrew Roper sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,940 ($25.35), for a total transaction of £155,200 ($202,769.79).

Shares of Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,884 ($24.61) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Churchill China plc has a twelve month low of GBX 980 ($12.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,050 ($26.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £207.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,819.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,661.27.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.