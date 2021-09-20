Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $211,191.68 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

