Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $570,476.88 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08.

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

