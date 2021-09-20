Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Insider Sells $332,967.74 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
