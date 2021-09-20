Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Insider Sells $332,967.74 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

