Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 273 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52).
LON SBRE opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
