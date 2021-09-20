Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 273 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

