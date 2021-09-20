Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,346. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 532,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

