Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MTEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,346. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
