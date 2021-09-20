Insider Buying: Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Insider Acquires A$32,359.14 in Stock

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) insider Grant Craighead acquired 294,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$32,359.14 ($23,113.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Canterbury Resources Company Profile

Canterbury Resources Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. Its property portfolio includes 100% owned Briggs, Mannersley, and Fig Tree tenements located in Queensland; Ekuti Range project; Wamum project, which covers Idzan Creek and Wamum Creek copper-gold deposits; and Bismarck project situated in Papua New Guinea.

