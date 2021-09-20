Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.21. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

