ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.
NYSE ING opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
