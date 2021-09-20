ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

