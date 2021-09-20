InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stake Cut by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,331 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem comprises approximately 9.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.13% of InfuSystem worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $280,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.88. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

