Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 67,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,975. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

