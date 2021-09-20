Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

