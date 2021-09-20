Impossible Finance (IF) Achieves Market Cap of $9.63 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $516,557.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00174065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00112473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.19 or 0.06999271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.75 or 1.00216498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.78 or 0.00791093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

