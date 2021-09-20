Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $33,469.69 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98.

Impinj stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

