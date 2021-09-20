IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Hits $4.63 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $36,496.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00172502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00112624 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

