Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

