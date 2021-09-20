Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $185.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

