Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $3.74 on Monday, hitting $181.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

