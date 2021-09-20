Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.