HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 530 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on HSBC in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 376.05 ($4.91) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.81. The firm has a market cap of £76.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

