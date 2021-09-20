Hoge Finance (HOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $36.81 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $36.81 million and $190,890.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00124138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044426 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,176,557,215 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

