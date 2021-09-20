Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,042 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after purchasing an additional 654,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.