Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $366,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 183,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 599,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,530,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

