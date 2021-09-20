Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.55. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $80.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.