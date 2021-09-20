Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $222.06. 8,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.10. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

