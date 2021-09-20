Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 164,756 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 164,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of ARES traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

