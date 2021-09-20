Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

