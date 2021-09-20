Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 373,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,781,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 283,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,982. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

