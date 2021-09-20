Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 6.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $64,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,909,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 134,222 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,224.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 231,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,860. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

