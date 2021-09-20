Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 588 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 559,231 shares of company stock valued at $34,943,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.19. 1,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,183. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

