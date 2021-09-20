Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Highway stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Highway has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIHO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highway by 158.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highway in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highway by 93.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Highway by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.