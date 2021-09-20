HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,590 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $836,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

