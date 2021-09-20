HighTower Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Truist Securities cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

