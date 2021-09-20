HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of 22nd Century Group worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.83. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

XXII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

