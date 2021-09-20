Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $787,122.98 and $99,958.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00176324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00111983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.11 or 0.06969746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,704.77 or 0.99967277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.04 or 0.00784651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

