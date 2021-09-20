Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

