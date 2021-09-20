Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HENKY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

