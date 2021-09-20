Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

HSDT opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $455,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

