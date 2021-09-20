Hegic Trading 13% Lower This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Hegic has a market cap of $93.00 million and $18.14 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00124406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

