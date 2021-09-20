Head-To-Head Survey: PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kenon alerts:

This table compares Kenon and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $386.00 million 5.96 $507.11 million N/A N/A PPL $7.61 billion 2.90 $1.47 billion $2.40 11.95

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. PPL pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 128.01% 36.92% 20.02% PPL -18.94% 9.50% 2.82%

Risk & Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenon and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 8 3 0 2.27

PPL has a consensus price target of $36.09, indicating a potential upside of 25.84%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Kenon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPL beats Kenon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.