Head-To-Head Contrast: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 217.96%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 419.98 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 28.29 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -19.50

Berkeley Lights has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,461.98% Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Lights has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

