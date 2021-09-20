HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 300,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.20 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

